Kero Kero Bonito – “The Open Road”

Last year, the fizzily joyous London indie-pop trio Kero Kero Bonito released their Time ‘N’ Place album. This year, they’re playing Coachella, and they’ve got plans to spend the year playing shows across Europe and North America. Right now, they’re getting ready to release the Time ‘N’ Place song “Swimming” as a 7″ single. And they’re also including a new jam: A life-on-tour memoir called “The Open Road.”

“The Open Road” is as giddy and gleeful as every KKB song, but like a lot o them, its also got a tinge of the bittersweet to it. On the song, Sarah Midori Perry sings about near-miss highway crashes and van break-ins and always making it to the next show despite everything: “I’ve seen mountains pierce the sky / Deserts frosted under ice / But some days I just miss mum and dad / Though I think it makes them happy / I finally managed to see / The open road.” It’s the closest this band will ever come to writing Bob Seger’s “Turn The Page.”

Below, listen to “The Open Road” and check out KKB’s touring plans.

TOUR DATES:

3/01 – Paris, France – Le Point Éphémère

3/02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord

3/08 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

3/22 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project

4/02 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

4/03 – St. Louis, MI @ The Ready Room

4/04 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

4/05 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

4/06 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

4/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

4/09 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

4/10 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Club

4/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

4/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

4/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

4/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/20 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

4/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

4/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

4/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

4/27 – Reykjavík, Iceland @ Sónar

5/18 – Wrexham, UK @ FOCUS Wales

5/23 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

6/09 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

7/05 – Dumfries & Galloway, UK @ Electric Fields

7/13 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live