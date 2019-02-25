J. Cole – “Middle Child” Video

“Middle Child” debuted at #4 on the Hot 100 a few weeks ago, immediately becoming J. Cole’s highest charting single — deservedly so given that the T-Minus-produced track is one of Cole’s best. It’s a darkly catchy head-bob with bars that manage to be clever without overdoing it as Cole is wont to do, lines like: “I hope that you scrape ever dollar you can/ I hope you know money won’t erase the pain.” And as of today, it has an official music video by Mez that mirrors the song’s ability to be artful without making a big show of it. The scene with rappers’ heads mounted on the wall after Cole out-rapped them on their own song is an enjoyable touch. Watch below.