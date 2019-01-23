J. Cole – “Middle Child”

J. Cole has stayed busy since the release of KOD last April, touring arenas with Young Thug and releasing his usual smattering of guest verses for artists like Jay Rock, 6LACK, Rapsody, J.I.D, and 21 Savage. He also had to postpone his inaugural Dreamville festival due to Hurricane Florence.

His next project is Revenge Of The Dreams III, a compilation featuring artists on his Dreamville label. Cole’s contribution to the comp appears to be a new single called “Middle Child.” It features a beat by T-Minus, the always-busy producer who’s been a hip-hop mainstay for a good solid decade now. (Some of his older credits include Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools (Drank),” Drake and Lil Wayne’s “HYFR,” Nicki Minaj and Drake’s “Moment 4 Life,” and DJ Khaled/Drake/Rick Ross/Lil Wayne’s “I’m On One” among others. More recently he produced Cole’s single “Kevin’s Heart.”)

Listen below.