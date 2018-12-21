Stream 21 Savage’s New Album I Am > I Was

Back at the top of November, 21 Savage tweeted out a date: 12-7-18. Then, on 12/6, he posted cover art for an album called I Am > I Was. Better than? More than? Either way, the title implies self-improvement.

We were forced to wait a couple more weeks to find out whether 21 had actually improved. The album did not materialize on 12/7. Instead, all we got was a snippet of a new song in the trailer for Mortal Kombat 11. But today, two weeks later, I Am > I Was is actually here — on the 21st, appropriately enough.

21 was already a rising star when Issa Album arrived last year, also without much notice. He’s only gotten bigger since then: appearing on Post Malone’s #1 hit “Rockstar,” taking starring roles on two major Metro Boomin releases, and continuing to be a tabloid figure due to his split from Amber Rose. In keeping with that Hollywood turn, Issa Album saw him softening the snarling, nihilistic pose that made 2016’s Savage Mode so entertaining. Now that 21 is single again, will this latest collection continue that trajectory? We’re about to find out.

I Am > I Was includes features from Childish Gambino, Post Malone, J. Cole, Schoolboy Q, City Girls, Gunna and Lil Baby, and others. Stream the album below.

I Am > I Was is out now on Epic/Slaughter Gang.