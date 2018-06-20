Jay Rock – “OSOM” (Feat. J. Cole) Video

The past few days in rap music criticism have been consumed with conversations about Nas’ new album and JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s new album and the death of XXXTentacion. It’s been a lot, and it hasn’t left much room for conversation about the real rap album of the week: Jay Rock’s Redemption.

Jay Rock has long been the most underrated member of Black Hippy, the crew’s hard-nosed traditionalist, often overshadowed by higher-profile groupmates and TDE labelmates like Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q. But his last album, 2015’s 90059, was very good, and so is Redemption. He’s already given us arresting videos for album tracks “King’s Dead,” “Win,” and “The Bloodiest,” and now he’s given us another for the J. Cole-featuring “OSOM.”

Directed by Jack Begert and Dave Free of The Little Homies, the clip takes the anxiety of Jay Rock’s meditation on the price of fame and spins it out in another direction. After pulling off a robbery at gunpoint, we see Jay Rock and J. Cole meet up, split the loot, and agree to lie low for a while. They both spend the rest of their day in a paranoid haze, seeing danger around every corner, until they eventually meet up again and their past finally catches up to them. Watch below.

Redemption is out now on TDE.