Jay Rock – “Win” Video (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Jay Rock is releasing a new album, Redemption, in a couple weeks. He kicked off the cycle earlier this month with the Kendrick Lamar-featuring “Win,” which now has a music video to go along with it. The clip was directed by Dave Meyers and Dave Free and features cameos from a number of TDE notables, including Lamar, SZA, Ab-Soul, and Isaiah Rashad.

The video finds Jay Rock in a number of different scenarios — wearing a suit around some flamethrowers, hanging out a convertible, shooting birds in the woods with Kendrick, holding a championship cup, surrounded by masked figured brandishing bayonets. Watch below.

Redemption is out 6/15 via Top Dawg/Interscope.