Jay Rock Announces New Album Redemption

2018 has been a good year for Jay Rock. After a few years of guest features, he returned to the spotlight helming the excellent, now-viral posse cut “King’s Dead.” He followed up last week with “Win,” another success, leading to today’s album announcement.

His label TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) tweeted, “NEW ALBUM @JAYROCK #REDEMPTION COMING 06/15/18 #TDE.” Last year TDE released Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. and SZA’s Ctrl. This year they’ve got the Black Panther soundtrack, Jay Rock’s forthcoming LP, and a Schoolboy Q album on the way, so it looks like 2018 won’t be bad for them either.

Redemption is out 6/15 via TDE.