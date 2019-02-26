Late last year, Morrissey officially announced that he’d be releasing a covers album in 2019 called California Son. Today, the Moz has shared our first taste of it: a cover of Roy Orbison’s “It’s Over,” which was co-written by Orbison and Bill Dees and released in 1964.

California Son will also feature Morrissey covering tracks by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Dionne Warwick, Phil Ochs, Carly Simon, Melanie, Buffy Sainte Marie, and more. It also includes guest spots from Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste, Green Day’s Billie Joe Young, the Regrettes’ Lydia Night, Broken Social Scene’s Ariel Engle, Young The Giant’s Sameer Gadhia, and Petra Haden.

Laura Pergolizzi, the musician who goes by LP, is featured on the Orbison cover. Listen to Morrissey’s take on “It’s Over” below.

TRACKLIST

01 Jobriath – “Morning Starship” (Feat. Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste)

02 Joni Mitchell – “Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow” (Feat. Broken Social Scene’s Ariel Engle)

03 Bob Dylan – “Only A Pawn In Their Game” (Feat. Petra Haden)

04 Buffy St Marie – “Suffer The Little Children”

05 Phil Ochs – “Days Of Decision” (Feat. Young The Giant’s Sameer Gadhia)

06 Roy Orbison – “It’s Over” (Feat. LP)

07 The Fifth Dimension – “Wedding Bell Blues” (Feat. Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong & the Regrettes’ Lydia Night)

08 Dionne Warwick – “Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets”

09 Gary Puckett – “Lady Willpower”

10 Carly Simon – “When You Close Your Eyes” (Feat. Petra Haden)

11 Tim Hardin – “Lenny’s Tune”

12 Melanie – “Some Say I Got Devil”

California Son is out 5/24 via BMG.