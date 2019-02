Next month we return to Austin, Texas to throw a two-day party at Cheer Up Charlies on Red River. Stereogum Range Life ’19 goes down Tuesday 3/12 and Wednesday 3/13 from noon-6PM each day. It’s free with RSVP and all-ages. Here’s who will be performing:

MARCH 12th

Outside Stage

12:30 PM Gurr

1:30 PM The Beths

2:30 PM Samia

3:30 PM Ratboys

4:30 PM Priests

5:30 PM Nothing

Inside Stage

12:00 PM Disq

1:00 PM Ellis

2:00 PM THYLA

3:00 PM Bedouine

4:00 PM Jess Williamson

5:00 PM The Chills

MARCH 13th

Outside Stage

12:30 PM Illuminati Hotties

1:30 PM Sidney Gish

2:30 PM SASAMI

3:30 PM Black Midi

4:30 PM Charly Bliss

5:30 PM Rico Nasty

Inside Stage

12:00 PM Control Top

1:00 PM Empath

2:00 PM Fontaines D.C.

3:00 PM Sir Babygirl

4:00 PM Westerman

5:00 PM bbymutha

Regular readers of this site should be familiar with all of these artists, but you can click any name above to check out music and more. Many of them have been featured in our Band To Watch column. This will be a good opportunity to watch them!

Thanks to Gregg Gordon of GIGART for the sick silkscreen poster up top and to our production partners at AdHoc Presents.

RSVP for both days is open now at stereogum.com/rangelife.