Band To Watch

THICK-Rachel-Cabitt-1-1519923256
Credit: Rachel Cabitt



Band To Watch: THICK

Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other,…
Julia Gray | March 6, 2018 - 3:39 pm
ManyRooms_posed01_JackGarland_WEB-1520269236
Credit: Jack Garland

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Many Rooms

There's a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt's first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it's looming…
James Rettig | March 6, 2018 - 12:01 pm
awake-1519916574
Credit: Allison Elfving

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: awakebutstillinbed

Shannon Taylor is the creative force of a band named awakebutstillinbed and she just put out a record titled...deep breath here...what people call low self-esteem
Ian Cohen | March 1, 2018 - 11:07 am
jouska-1518539338
Credit: Alex Udowenko

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: Jouska

Doug Dulgarian has lived in Philadelphia for less than a year, and that's long enough for him to embrace the duality of the Philly thing:…
Ian Cohen | February 14, 2018 - 10:43 am
Paddy Hanna
Credit: Stephen White

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Paddy Hanna

It played out like a scene in a downbeat, indie-level This Is Spinal Tap. In one of his succession of failed projects, Irish songwriter Paddy…
Ryan Leas | January 17, 2018 - 10:57 am
Haley Heynderickx

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Haley Heynderickx

To write "Untitled God Song," Haley Heynderickx had to get away from God's creation. "I was living with a friend and very self-conscious because we…
Stephen Deusner | January 16, 2018 - 9:20 am
Caroline Rose
Credit: Matt Hogan

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Caroline Rose

It's slightly ironic that Caroline Rose's new album LONER begins with a song called "More Of The Same." If you're familiar with her last album,…
Chris DeVille | January 11, 2018 - 9:02 am
Nation Of Language
Credit: Michael Devaney

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: Nation Of Language

It was all this close to really happening. Ian Devaney’s high-school band, the punk-leaning alt-rock group Static Jacks, had already achieved some form of the…
Ryan Leas | January 10, 2018 - 11:43 am
longneck-btw-1512599504
Credit: Lucie Murphy

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: Long Neck

"I don't want to spend the whole time talking about how great New Jersey is," Lily Mastrodimos jokes while talking about her band's forthcoming new…
James Rettig | December 7, 2017 - 12:01 pm
Mikko Joensuu

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Mikko Joensuu

Ask almost any musician and you’ll get the same answer: Making albums is hard work. From the creative side, wrangling the abstract forms and ideas…
Ryan Leas | September 18, 2017 - 2:59 pm
Partner
Credit: Colin Medley

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: Partner

Few bands sound like they're having more fun than Partner. Lucy Niles and Josée Caron have mastered the art of triumphant alt-rock songs about the…
Chris DeVille | July 31, 2017 - 12:00 pm
melkbellypresspic-1499367872

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: Melkbelly

There's an intense alchemy to everything that Melkbelly does. The band sounds like they're being constantly pulled in four directions at once, like a rubber…
James Rettig | July 11, 2017 - 10:00 am
Processed with VSCO with fp8 preset
Credit: Adan Carlo

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: Lomelda

For as long as she can remember, Hannah Read has been using music to find common ground. She picked up the guitar at an early…
James Rettig | July 10, 2017 - 10:45 am
Bedouine
Credit: Polly Antonia Barrowman

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Bedouine

It's hard to imagine a more impressive introduction than Azniv Korkejian's debut album as Bedouine. The globetrotting singer-songwriter confidently strides into the frame with her…
Chris DeVille | June 1, 2017 - 9:30 am
Amber Mark

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Amber Mark

When I catch Amber Mark on the phone, she is in the middle of writing a melody for her friend: "I was writing until like…
Margaret Farrell | May 12, 2017 - 10:34 am
