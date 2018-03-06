Features
Credit:
Rachel Cabitt
Band To Watch: THICK
Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other,…
Julia Gray
|
March 6, 2018 - 3:39 pm
Credit:
Jack Garland
Artist To Watch: Many Rooms
There's a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt's first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it's looming…
James Rettig
|
March 6, 2018 - 12:01 pm
Credit:
Allison Elfving
Band To Watch: awakebutstillinbed
Shannon Taylor is the creative force of a band named
awakebutstillinbed
and she just put out a record titled...deep breath here...
what people call low self-esteem
…
Ian Cohen
|
March 1, 2018 - 11:07 am
Credit:
Alex Udowenko
Band To Watch: Jouska
Doug Dulgarian has lived in Philadelphia for less than a year, and that's long enough for him to embrace the duality of the Philly thing:…
Ian Cohen
|
February 14, 2018 - 10:43 am
Credit:
Stephen White
Artist To Watch: Paddy Hanna
It played out like a scene in a downbeat, indie-level
This Is Spinal Tap
. In one of his succession of failed projects, Irish songwriter Paddy…
Ryan Leas
|
January 17, 2018 - 10:57 am
Artist To Watch: Haley Heynderickx
To write "Untitled God Song," Haley Heynderickx had to get away from God's creation. "I was living with a friend and very self-conscious because we…
Stephen Deusner
|
January 16, 2018 - 9:20 am
Credit:
Matt Hogan
Artist To Watch: Caroline Rose
It's slightly ironic that Caroline Rose's new album
LONER
begins with a song called "More Of The Same." If you're familiar with her last album,…
Chris DeVille
|
January 11, 2018 - 9:02 am
Credit:
Michael Devaney
Band To Watch: Nation Of Language
It was all this close to really happening. Ian Devaney’s high-school band, the punk-leaning alt-rock group Static Jacks, had already achieved some form of the…
Ryan Leas
|
January 10, 2018 - 11:43 am
Credit:
Lucie Murphy
Band To Watch: Long Neck
"I don't want to spend the whole time talking about how great New Jersey is," Lily Mastrodimos jokes while talking about her band's forthcoming new…
James Rettig
|
December 7, 2017 - 12:01 pm
Artist To Watch: Mikko Joensuu
Ask almost any musician and you’ll get the same answer: Making albums is hard work. From the creative side, wrangling the abstract forms and ideas…
Ryan Leas
|
September 18, 2017 - 2:59 pm
Credit:
Colin Medley
Band To Watch: Partner
Few bands sound like they're having more fun than Partner. Lucy Niles and Josée Caron have mastered the art of triumphant alt-rock songs about the…
Chris DeVille
|
July 31, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Band To Watch: Melkbelly
There's an intense alchemy to everything that Melkbelly does. The band sounds like they're being constantly pulled in four directions at once, like a rubber…
James Rettig
|
July 11, 2017 - 10:00 am
Credit:
Adan Carlo
Band To Watch: Lomelda
For as long as she can remember, Hannah Read has been using music to find common ground. She picked up the guitar at an early…
James Rettig
|
July 10, 2017 - 10:45 am
Credit:
Polly Antonia Barrowman
Artist To Watch: Bedouine
It's hard to imagine a more impressive introduction than Azniv Korkejian's debut album as Bedouine. The globetrotting singer-songwriter confidently strides into the frame with her…
Chris DeVille
|
June 1, 2017 - 9:30 am
Artist To Watch: Amber Mark
When I catch Amber Mark on the phone, she is in the middle of writing a melody for her friend: "I was writing until like…
Margaret Farrell
|
May 12, 2017 - 10:34 am
