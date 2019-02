Hariette Pillbeam’s dream-pop project Hatchie emerged fully-formed last year with the impeccable Sugar & Spice, which landed on our rundown of 25 Great EPs From 2018. Since then, she’s released a one-off single, “Adored,” been part of some dream tour bills, and even stopped by our offices for a stripped-down performance.

Today, the Australian musician is announcing her debut full-length, which is called Keepsake and will be out in June. Lead single “Without A Blush” exhibits the same sweeping precision that was present on her EP, a starry-eyed reverie for missed potential and second guesses. “If I could kiss you one more time/ Would it make everything alright?” Pillbeam sings. “Or would it just make me a liar?”

The song comes attached to a Joe Agius-directed video featuring Pillbeam performing with her band through a series of moody filters and set-ups. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Not That Kind Of Girl”

02 “Without A Blush”

03 “Her Own Heart”

04 “Obsessed”

05 “Unwanted Guest”

06 “Secret”

07 “Kiss The Stars”

08 “Stay With Me”

09 “When I Get Out”

10 “Keep”

TOUR DATES:

04/04 Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport *

04/05 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

04/06 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

04/09 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

04/11 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

04/12 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

04/13 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

04/16 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

04/17 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

04/18 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

04/19 Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig *

04/20 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall *

04/21 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

04/23 Boston, MA @ Royale *

04/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

04/25 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

04/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

04/27 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

04/28 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

04/30 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

05/01 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt *

05/02 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

05/03 Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon *

05/04 Houston, TX @ Satellite *

05/05 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

05/07 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

05/08 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

05/09 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Coop *

05/10 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

05/11 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

* w/ Girlpool

Keepsake is out 6/22 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.