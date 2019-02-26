Suburban Chicago Woman Posted R. Kelly Bail

A suburban Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for R. Kelly to be freed from jail while he awaits trial on sexual abuse charges.

The Chicago Tribune reports that court records show a 47-year-old Romeoville, Illinois, woman posted the bail — 10 percent of the $1 million bond that a judge set — on Monday (Feb. 25). The newspaper reports she identified herself on the bond slip as “a friend” of the singer.

Kelly had been behind bars since his arrest on Friday.

His release Monday from a Chicago jail came hours after his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that Kelly faces. He’s accused of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

Kelly was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

The large, black van transporting Kelly from a jail in Chicago stopped in the parking lot of a large showcase McDonald’s downtown. The entertainer didn’t immediately emerge from the vehicle Monday evening but some members of his entourage stood outside the vehicle and a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz parked next to it.

