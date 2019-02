Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2015 album E•MO•TION was an instant classic and a watershed moment in indie culture’s embrace of sparkling mainstream pop. Jepsen extended the E•MO•TION era for quite a while, releasing a B-sides collection and a widely beloved outtake called “Cut To The Feeling.” It was all quality stuff, but as the months and years began to pile up, her fan base was growing impatient for a new era to began. That finally happened late last year with the release of “Party For One,” an ode to, um, self-reliance that confirmed Jepsen’s E•MO•TION follow-up was finally nearing release.

We still don’t have release details on that new album beyond a vague promise that it’s coming this spring. What we do have is two more new tracks that, to these ears, are far superior to “Party For One.” First up is an exhilarating synth-pop surge called “Now That I Found You,” a song that arrives ready to dominate discerning dance floors everywhere. We also get the come-on “No Drug Like Me,” which builds from an understated shimmer to a squelchy mid-tempo mirage. Turns out the singer behind “Call Me Maybe” is still at her best when communicating the thrills of nascent romance.

In a press release, Jepsen adds:

“Now That I Found You” is about the high you get when a new love starts to change your life. It’s like the rush, rush, rush is better than any drug. Which leads me to “No Drug Like Me” which is a promise I made to love in general. That when the good stuff lands my way I’ll always try to be vulnerable and brave and show all of myself – – “If you make me feel in love then I’ll blossom for you.”

“Now That I Found You” was produced by Captain Cuts and “No Drug Like Me” was produced by John Hill & Jordan Palmer. Hear both of these fantastic new songs below.

Jepsen’s new album is coming this spring on School Boy/Interscope.