Wand, the continuously evolving Los Angeles psych-rock crew, are returning this spring with the new album Laughing Matter. Its Radiohead-esque first single “Scarecrow” demonstrated the band’s continued growth away from the psychedelic riffage of their salad days, and now they’ve shared another new song.

The meticulously constructed “Thin Air” takes its time to really get going, its percussive ripples of gamelan-inspired guitar gradually building and erupting in fiery bursts. “Don’t you dare turn your back again,” Cory Hanson cries. Listen to him and listen to “Thin Air” below.

Laughing Matter by Wand

Laughing Matter is out 4/19 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.