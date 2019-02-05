Wand – “Scarecrow” Video

LA psych-rockers Wand are one of the most prolific, relentlessly evolving entities in music right now. They kicked off their run in with three albums over a 14-month stretch in 2014 and 2015. After a brief respite to rest and reboot, they returned with the incredible Plum in 2017 and followed it up with the Perfume EP last year. Throughout this whole process they’ve morphed and stretched their sound, so that their discography ranges from clamorous garage rock to punchy pop songs to muted meditations. And now they’ve got yet another album on the way that seems destined to further broaden their horizons.

Laughing Matter, the latest Wand LP, is billed as “a record about love in a time of terror.” It’s out in April and is preceded today by a video for opening track “Scarecrow.” Shimmery percussive guitar, plaintive piano chords, and a steady yet inventive rhythm section serve as the foundation for Cory Hanson and Sofia Arreguin’s vocals. It reminds me of post-Y2K Radiohead, which is not something I ever expected to say about Wand.

Director Gordon De Los Santos’ video delivers an artful take on the band in action. Watch it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Scarecrow”

02 “xoxo”

03 “Bubble”

04 “High Planes Drifter”

05 “Walkie Talkie”

06 “Thin Air”

07 “Hare”

08 “Wonder”

09 “Evening Star”

10 “Tortoise”

11 “Rio Grande”

12 “Airplane”

13 “Lucky’s Sight”

14 “Wonder (II)”

15 “Jennifer’s Gone”

Laughing Matter is out 4/19 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.