Kiwi pop-punk quartet the Beths have shared a new video for “Uptown Girls.” The track was featured on their 2018 debut album Future Hates Me, a record so good that we had to include them in our roundup of last year’s Best New Bands.

The video, which was filmed by the group themselves, comprises several amusing clips layered on top of one another. Abound with memes, Instagram Story filters, and clips of road trips, the otherwise haphazard jaunts seem to perfectly capture the angsty yet folky intonation of the song. While honestly depicting the highs and lows of roadie life, some of the clips are even edited in sync with the high-hats and power chords. We love synchronicity!

The Beths will also play at Stereogum’s SXSW showcase next month: Range Life ’19. Along with a ton of other dope acts such as Rico Nasty and Sir Babygirl, the Beths will play at Cheer Up Charlies on Red River. This is all going down on Tuesday 3/12 and Wednesday 3/13 from noon-6PM each day. The Beths hit the stage at 1:30pm on Tuesday, and it’s free to attend with an RSVP. All-ages are welcome.

So get ready for our Texas-style throwdown by checking out the video for “Uptown Girls” below.

Future Me Hates Me is out now via Carpark Records.