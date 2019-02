Michiganders Anna Burch and Fred Thomas go way back — they co-led the great band Failed Flowers and have guested on each other’s albums over the years — and now they’re releasing a split 7″ together.

They get one song each on the split, Thomas’ “Parkways” and Burch’s “St. Adalbert,” and both exhibit their individual propensity for wallowing hooks and incisive introspection.

As Burch explains to The Fader, her song is from back in 2014, well before she released her debut solo album Quit The Curse last year, while Thomas’ is a leftover from Aftering.

Listen to both below.

Fred Thomas and Anna Burch’s split 7″ is out via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.