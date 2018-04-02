Anna Burch – “With You Every Day” Video

Earlier this year, the Detroit-based musician Anna Burch released her debut LP, Quit The Curse, and she’s been touring hard behind it. She’ll be on the road through the fall (dates below), and today she’s released a video for her album’s starry-eyed closing track, “With You Every Day.” It was directed by Ben Collins, and sees Burch and her band performing live in a big, open room. It’s a spotlight for her charisma, as she stares directly into the camera and delivers her lyrics with a sing-smile that’s positively infectious. Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
04/14 Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records *
04/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club %
04/19 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop %
04/23 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
04/24 Lexington, KY @ The Burl
04/25 Nashville, TN @ High Watt
04/26 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge (Front Room)
04/27 Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival
04/28 St. Louis, MO @ Foam
04/29 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #
05/04 05/06 Vlieland, Netherlands @ Here Comes The Summer!
05/06 Salford, UK @ Sounds From The Other City
05/07 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
05/08 Glasgow, Scotland @ The Hug & Pint
05/09 London, UK @ Old Blue Last
05/10 Ghent, BE @ Psych Over 9000
05/11 Dortmund, Germany @ Etepetete Festival
05/12 Offenbach, Germany @ Hafen 2
05/13 Berlin, Germany @ Monarch
05/14 Munich, Germany @ Unter Deck
05/16 Schaffhausen, Switzerland @ TapTab
05/17 Paris, France @ Espace B
05/17 05/19 Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/20 Leeds, UK @ Gold Sounds Festival
05/21 Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights
05/29 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s $
05/30 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar $
06/01 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack $
06/02 Austin, TX @ Barracuda $
06/03 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada $
06/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge $
06/06 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar $
06/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Echo $
06/09 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club $
06/10 San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord $
06/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir $
06/13 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project $
06/14 Boise, ID @ Neurolux $
06/16 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge $
06/17 Omaha, NE @ Reverb $
06/18 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews *%
06/19 St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill $
06/20 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi $
07/19 Dublin, IE @ Whelans Upstairs
07/21 North Yorkshire, UK @ Deer Shed Festival
07/22 Chester, UK @ St. Mary’s Creative Space
07/24 Leicester, UK @ The Musician
07/26 Cardiff, UK @ The Moon
07/26-29 Cornwall, UK @ Port Eliot Festival
07/27-29 Ripley, UK @ Indietracks Festival
08/30-9/02 Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
* w/ Bonny Doon
% w/ Post Animal
# w/ Japanese Breakfast
$ w/ Speedy Ortiz
% w/ Snail Mail
Quit The Curse is out now via Polyvinyl.