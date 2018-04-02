Anna Burch – “With You Every Day” Video

Earlier this year, the Detroit-based musician Anna Burch released her debut LP, Quit The Curse, and she’s been touring hard behind it. She’ll be on the road through the fall (dates below), and today she’s released a video for her album’s starry-eyed closing track, “With You Every Day.” It was directed by Ben Collins, and sees Burch and her band performing live in a big, open room. It’s a spotlight for her charisma, as she stares directly into the camera and delivers her lyrics with a sing-smile that’s positively infectious. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

04/14 Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records *

04/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club %

04/19 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop %

04/23 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

04/24 Lexington, KY @ The Burl

04/25 Nashville, TN @ High Watt

04/26 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge (Front Room)

04/27 Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

04/28 St. Louis, MO @ Foam

04/29 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #

05/04 05/06 Vlieland, Netherlands @ Here Comes The Summer!

05/06 Salford, UK @ Sounds From The Other City

05/07 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/08 Glasgow, Scotland @ The Hug & Pint

05/09 London, UK @ Old Blue Last

05/10 Ghent, BE @ Psych Over 9000

05/11 Dortmund, Germany @ Etepetete Festival

05/12 Offenbach, Germany @ Hafen 2

05/13 Berlin, Germany @ Monarch

05/14 Munich, Germany @ Unter Deck

05/16 Schaffhausen, Switzerland @ TapTab

05/17 Paris, France @ Espace B

05/17 05/19 Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/20 Leeds, UK @ Gold Sounds Festival

05/21 Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights

05/29 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s $

05/30 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar $

06/01 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack $

06/02 Austin, TX @ Barracuda $

06/03 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada $

06/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge $

06/06 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar $

06/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Echo $

06/09 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club $

06/10 San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord $

06/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir $

06/13 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project $

06/14 Boise, ID @ Neurolux $

06/16 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge $

06/17 Omaha, NE @ Reverb $

06/18 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews *%

06/19 St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill $

06/20 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi $

07/19 Dublin, IE @ Whelans Upstairs

07/21 North Yorkshire, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

07/22 Chester, UK @ St. Mary’s Creative Space

07/24 Leicester, UK @ The Musician

07/26 Cardiff, UK @ The Moon

07/26-29 Cornwall, UK @ Port Eliot Festival

07/27-29 Ripley, UK @ Indietracks Festival

08/30-9/02 Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

* w/ Bonny Doon

% w/ Post Animal

# w/ Japanese Breakfast

$ w/ Speedy Ortiz

% w/ Snail Mail

Quit The Curse is out now via Polyvinyl.