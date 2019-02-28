Stream Lomelda’s Surprise New Album M For Empathy

Since releasing Thx in 2017, Lomelda’s Hannah Read has moved from Silsbee, TX to Los Angeles, CA, and taken her folk project on the road, opening for the likes of Frankie Cosmos, Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Florist, and more. Last year, she played some new songs live, released an Innocence Mission cover, and got into the habit of uploading ambient tracks to her SoundCloud.

Today, she’s releasing a whole new album called M For Empathy, which was recorded entirely during a weekend trip back to her hometown. The songs on it are off-the-cuff and compact, but impactful — it only runs for 16 minutes, but throughout its impressive how much mileage that Read gets out of her voice and a more streamlined style of writing. Take the entirely of “M For Me,” an affirming tale in miniature: “What if I die before/ I ever get to know ya more?” Read sings. “When I sleep, am I still me to you? When you sleep, you are still you to me.”

Here’s what Read had to say about the album in a statement:

My new album M For Empathy is mostly things said or shoulda said. Much of it, and it’s just a lil of all that’s coming, came to me, or outta me, outta a deepening silence. Something you can hear a lot of. It made a way for me to say many things that were necessary to voice. It also let me not say and just sing as much as I wanted, which is important too. Making peace with the word in me, just a lil, all my might.

Listen to M For Empathy below.

M For Empathy is out 3/1 via Double Double Whammy. Buy it here.