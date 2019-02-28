Partner – “Tell You Off”

In April, Partner are releasing a new EP, Saturday The 14th, the follow-up to their 2017 debut album In Search Of Lost Time. They’ve shared one track from it already, “Long And McQuade,” an ode to the Canadian music store chain of the same name, and today they’re putting out another one, “Tell You Off.”

The duo have a healthy mix of song-songs and songs that function more like comedy skits, and this one is definitely more the latter, but it still manages to be twangingly catchy. It’s pretty wacko, filled with farm animal samples and bleeped-out curses and a flippant attitude that’d fit right in at your local honky-tonk. “Come over to your house/ I’m gonna tell you off,” the band sings, harmonizing with each other with a united front of put-on sass.

Howdy, pardner! Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat

03/02 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

03/03 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord (Noise Pop Fest)

04/13 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

04/19 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

04/20 Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

04/30 Red Deer, AB @ Bo’s Bar & Grill

05/03 Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Centre

05/05 Chicago, IL @ Hideout

05/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

05/07 Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

The Saturday The 14th EP is out 4/5 via Father/Daughter Records (US) / You’ve Changed Records (Canada). Pre-order it here.