Partner – “Tell You Off”

In April, Partner are releasing a new EP, Saturday The 14th, the follow-up to their 2017 debut album In Search Of Lost Time. They’ve shared one track from it already, “Long And McQuade,” an ode to the Canadian music store chain of the same name, and today they’re putting out another one, “Tell You Off.”
The duo have a healthy mix of song-songs and songs that function more like comedy skits, and this one is definitely more the latter, but it still manages to be twangingly catchy. It’s pretty wacko, filled with farm animal samples and bleeped-out curses and a flippant attitude that’d fit right in at your local honky-tonk. “Come over to your house/ I’m gonna tell you off,” the band sings, harmonizing with each other with a united front of put-on sass.
Howdy, pardner! Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
02/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat
03/02 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place
03/03 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord (Noise Pop Fest)
04/13 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
04/19 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
04/20 Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
04/30 Red Deer, AB @ Bo’s Bar & Grill
05/03 Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Centre
05/05 Chicago, IL @ Hideout
05/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
05/07 Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
The Saturday The 14th EP is out 4/5 via Father/Daughter Records (US) / You’ve Changed Records (Canada). Pre-order it here.