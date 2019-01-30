Partner – “Long And McQuade” Video

Canadian duo Partner released their debut album, In Search Of Lost Time, in 2017, and we named them a Band To Watch and a Best New Band because of it. A couple months ago, they released a one-off, “Lost My Pick, Can I Borrow One,” and today they’ve announced a new EP, Saturday The 14th, alongside another new track, “Long And McQuade.”

It’s named after a popular chain of Canadian music stores — think Guitar Center, but Canadian — and the two of them were so inspired by the classic rock-y boys those stores tend to attract that they wrote a whole song about it. As with most Partner songs, though, they commit to the bit and end up making something pretty great.

“We wanted to make a song for the musicians, and what experience is more relatable to a Canadian musician than going to Long and McQuade?” the band said in a statement. “The song just came out one day while we were talking about Long and McQuade and we liked singing it like Pearl Jam, so it stuck.”

01 “Fun For Everyone (Minions)”

02 “Stoned Thought”

03 “Tell You Off”

04 “Long And McQuade”

05 “Les ailes d’un ange”

TOUR DATES:

02/20 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

02/21 Nanaimo, BC @ The Queens

02/23 Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

02/24 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project *

02/25 Portland, OR @ Holocene *

02/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat *

03/02 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place *

03/03 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Fest *

* w/ Dude York

The Saturday The 14th EP is out 4/5 via Father/Daughter Records (US) / You’ve Changed Records (Canada). Pre-order it here.