Record Store Day Unveils 2019 Release List

Are you excited for Record Store Day? Yes? No? It doesn’t matter! Either way, it’s coming, and as usual, and it’s bringing a whole laundry list of exclusives along with it — plus a 3″ mini Crosley turntable and 3″ records from Foo Fighters and Jack White to play on it. Here are some of the releases that might grace your favorite brick-and-mortar store on 4/13:
- Prince’s His Majesty’s Pop Life/The Purple Mix Club and The VERSACE Experience: PRELUDE 2 GOLD, a cassette that was given out at Versace’s 1995 Paris Fashion Week show but never officially released
- Jeff Tweedy’s Warmer, a 10-track companion album recorded during the sessions for his new album Warm
- A Courtney Barnett 12″ with a new song called “Everybody Here Hates You”
- A 7″ single of Erykah Badu and James Poyser covering Squeeze’s “Tempted”
- A 12″ of Swervedriver covering the Byrds’ “Think I’m Gonna Feel Better” and the Temptations’ “Reflections”
- A High On Fire 12″ featuring a new song called “Bat Salad” and covers of Celtic Frost and Bad Brains
- A Julien Baker 7″ single with two unreleased tracks, “Red Door” and “Conversation Piece”
- A posthumous 7″ release of Beach Boy Dennis Wilson’s “Holy Man” reworked by Queen’s Brian May and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins
- A picture disc of the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack
- David Bowie and Marlene Dietrich’s “Just A Gigolo” on a colored vinyl 7″
- In The Garage: Live Music From WTF With Marc Maron, a collection of performances from the podcast featuring Jason Isbell, Aimee Mann, J Mascis, Margo Price, and more
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ Purse EP, which collects songs that Costello wrote with Burt Bacharach, Paul McCartney, Johnny Cash, and Bob Dylan
- An exact duplicate of Bob Dylan’s original Blood On The Tracks test pressing
- Releases of Janis Joplin, Sly & The Family Stone, and Canned Heat’s Woodstock sets and a 3xLP Mono release of the original Woodstock soundtrack
- The Flaming Lips’ new album King’s Mouth featuring narration from the Clash’s Mick Jones
- Robyn’s Body Talk on 2xLP vinyl
- And, of course, the first vinyl release of Greta Van Fleet’s From The Fires LP
Check out the full list of Record Store Day 2019 special releases here.