Record Store Day Unveils 2019 Release List

Are you excited for Record Store Day? Yes? No? It doesn’t matter! Either way, it’s coming, and as usual, and it’s bringing a whole laundry list of exclusives along with it — plus a 3″ mini Crosley turntable and 3″ records from Foo Fighters and Jack White to play on it. Here are some of the releases that might grace your favorite brick-and-mortar store on 4/13:

Prince’s His Majesty’s Pop Life/The Purple Mix Club and The VERSACE Experience: PRELUDE 2 GOLD, a cassette that was given out at Versace’s 1995 Paris Fashion Week show but never officially released

Jeff Tweedy’s Warmer, a 10-track companion album recorded during the sessions for his new album Warm

A Courtney Barnett 12″ with a new song called “Everybody Here Hates You”

A 7″ single of Erykah Badu and James Poyser covering Squeeze’s “Tempted”

A 12″ of Swervedriver covering the Byrds’ “Think I’m Gonna Feel Better” and the Temptations’ “Reflections”

A High On Fire 12″ featuring a new song called “Bat Salad” and covers of Celtic Frost and Bad Brains

A Julien Baker 7″ single with two unreleased tracks, “Red Door” and “Conversation Piece”

A posthumous 7″ release of Beach Boy Dennis Wilson’s “Holy Man” reworked by Queen’s Brian May and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

A picture disc of the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

David Bowie and Marlene Dietrich’s “Just A Gigolo” on a colored vinyl 7″

In The Garage: Live Music From WTF With Marc Maron, a collection of performances from the podcast featuring Jason Isbell, Aimee Mann, J Mascis, Margo Price, and more

Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ Purse EP, which collects songs that Costello wrote with Burt Bacharach, Paul McCartney, Johnny Cash, and Bob Dylan

An exact duplicate of Bob Dylan’s original Blood On The Tracks test pressing

Releases of Janis Joplin, Sly & The Family Stone, and Canned Heat’s Woodstock sets and a 3xLP Mono release of the original Woodstock soundtrack

The Flaming Lips’ new album King’s Mouth featuring narration from the Clash’s Mick Jones

Robyn’s Body Talk on 2xLP vinyl

And, of course, the first vinyl release of Greta Van Fleet’s From The Fires LP

Check out the full list of Record Store Day 2019 special releases here.