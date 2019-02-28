Guided By Voices – “Angelic Weirdness”

The latest entry in Guided By Voices’ truly never-ending onslaught of albums is Warp And Woof, which was announced last fall when their February double album, Zeppelin Over China, was still on the horizon.

Now that that’s out, they’re shifting focus to Warp And Woof, their newest 24-track collection. They’ve shared a handful of songs that appear on it already, via two EPs — 100 Dougs and Wine Cork Stonehenge — that came out in December — and today they’re sharing another track, “Angelic Weirdness,” another perfect little slice of warped indie-rock that really makes you wonder how the hell Robert Pollard keeps doing it.

Check it out below.

Warp And Woof is out 4/26.