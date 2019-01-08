Guided By Voices – “The Rally Boys”

Lo-fi power-pop institution Guided By Voices almost made good on their pledge to get through last year without releasing anything new. But it’s a new year, and now the floodgates are, once again, open. Guided By Voices are planning to release three new LPs’ worth of material before Memorial Day.

GBV have a double album called Zeppelin Over China coming out next month, and they’re also following that one up with another new album called Warp And Woof in April. This would be a shocking level of output for most bands, but this is Guided By Voices we’re talking about, so don’t be surprised if Robert Pollard starts another side-project and cranks out another album by June.

We’ve already posted the Zeppelin Over China track “My Future In Barcelona,” and now GBV have followed it up with another new song called “The Rally Boys.” It pulls off the vintage Guided By Voices trick of being grand, catchy, anthemic, and less than two minutes long. It shouldn’t be this easy, and yet they do it again and again. Listen below.

Zeppelin Over China is out 2/1. Pre-order it here.