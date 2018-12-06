In typical fashion, Guided By Voices have a ton of new music in the wings. After taking 2018 pretty slow by their standards — the Robert Pollard-led group only put out one album, Space Gun, this year — they’re ramping things up in this last month.

Tomorrow, they’re releasing two EPs — 100 Dougs and Wine Cork Stonehenge — that features songs that’ll appear on an April 2019 album, Warp And Woof. They also have a completely separate, 32-song double album called Zeppelin Over China due out in February. They’re slacking!

And today, GBV have shared a song off Zeppelin Over China called “My Future In Barcelona.” Fun fact: They’re on the just-announced Primavera Sound lineup so, really, their future is in Barcelona, at least for a time.

Check it out below.

Zeppelin Over China is out 2/1. Pre-order it here.