Guided By Voices – “Space Gun”

Guided By Voices have already released two albums this year — How Do You Spell Heaven and August By Cake — and they’ve just announced a new one due out next year. Space Gun is coming in March, and GBV shared the title track. Listen and check out the tracklist below.

Space Gun tracklist:

01 “Space Gun”

02 “Colonel Paper”

03 “King Flute”

04 “Ark Technician”

05 “See My Field”

06 “Liar’s Box”

07 “Blink Bank”

08 “Daily Get Ups”

09 “Hudson Rake”

10 “Sport Component National”

11 “I Love Kangaroos”

12 “Grey Spat Matters”

13 “That’s Good”

14 “Flight Advantage”

15 “Evolution Circus”

Space Gun is out 3/23. Pre-order it here.