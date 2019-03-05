Trace Mountains – “Where It Goes”

Last year, Dave Benton released his first proper album as Trace Mountains, A Partner To Lean On. Soon after that, he hit the road to close out his former band LVL UP, who played their last show in September, and now he’s back to focusing on his solo project. Today, Benton’s putting out a one-off track, “Where It Goes.”

This one finds Benton going farther down the path of glitchy experimentation he explored in parts of debut. He warbles his voice more, subbing in skittering drum machines and warped acoustic guitars with a warm melodic hum. It sounds like the sonic equivalent of an old photograph, a sun-drenched portrait of tragedy and childhood superstitions about what happens after we die. “Lindsay knows/ Where he goes/ But she would never tell me so,” Benton sings.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

3/11 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents *

4/18 Woodstock, NY @ Colony ^

4/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool ^

* w/ Pinegrove

^ w/ Elijah Wolf

“Where It Goes” is out now.