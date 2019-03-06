Stephen Malkmus – “Come Get Me”

So far the rollout for Stephen Malkmus’ upcoming Groove Denied — the electronic solo album Matador Records originally shelved in favor of last year’s wheelhouse indie rocker Sparkle Hard — has given us some memorable images. The “Viktor Borgia” video had Malkmus dancing alone in a club plus a digital version of himself dance-battling Ariana Grande. The “Rushing The Acid Frat” video presented a cartoon Malkmus hallucinating his way across Southern California. And now, in the lyric video for new single “Come Get Me,” there’s a large gallery filled with only portraits of Malkmus.

The song itself is one of the less electronically oriented tracks on Groove Denied — more like a classic Malkmus rocker with a slight machine edge to it, or “warped psych” as Malkmus himself refers to it. “Won’t somebody come get me?” he sings. “I’m all alone here, I can’t see/ Any reason to wallow/ In this decanter.” Listen below.

Groove Denied is out 3/15 on Matador.