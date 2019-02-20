Stephen Malkmus – “Rushing The Acid Frat” Video

Stephen Malkmus has shared an arch, psychedelic new video and song. That track is “Rushing The Acid Frat,” the second single from his upcoming electronically-tinged album Groove Denied, which was previously shelved by Matador. His last full-length was last year’s Sparkle Hard with the Jicks. We shared Groove Denied’s last single, “Viktor Borgia” earlier this year.

The slinky Robert Strange- and James Papper directed-video for “Rushing The Acid Frat” portrays a cartoon version of Malkmus, front-and-center, sauntering around an acid-view of Los Angeles locales. Among his stops, Malkmus drops into Koreatown and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. A whole cast of anthropomorphic animals and objects make cameos as well.

The song title is a reference to a “specific frat” at Malkmus’ alma mater, University of Virginia, according to a press release. Watch it all happen below.

Groove Denied is out 3/15 via Matador. Pre-order it here.