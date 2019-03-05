Barrie – “Darjeeling” Video

Last month, the New York-based crew Barrie announced their debut album, Happy To Be Here, with “ Clovers,” and today they’re back with another track of smooth, soft-pop purity called “Darjeeling.” The song’s all wavy guitars and dreamy picking as Barrie Lindsay sings: “Stay, keep me here for a while/ Stay, you can leave when you like.” It comes with a video, directed by Zach Stone and Madeline Leshner, that’s filled of pastoral nature and group trust falls.

Here’s what Lindsay had to say about the track and its accompanying video:

The opening line of the song – “the city towed my car the first night I got in” – is true; my car got towed when I first moved to New York. The first night I hung out with Spurge and Noah, we went to this warehouse party in Bushwick on the train tracks, which was totally new to me. My car was in Manhattan, and when I went back to find it at 3 am it was gone. So I walked along the West Side highway to the impound lot. At 4 am it was this eerie wasteland of abandoned cars. It was in the honeymoon phase of moving to New York and I remember feeling very happy and surreal in the tow lot. I’ve had a lot of experiences like that in the city, and I think I had that feeling in mind with this song — it’s kind of a collection of those vignettes. Like almost everything with this band, the video came about in an eerily/surreally natural way. The song is about moving to New York and the origins of the band, and in discussing that with the director, we discovered we’re from the same small area in Massachusetts. So we went home and filmed tons, trying to capture the feeling of creativity in isolation. And then filmed with the band to get the excitement and energy of finding people to create with.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

3/05 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

3/06 Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

3/07 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt *

3/08 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

3/09 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

3/12 Austin, TX @ Mohawk (All Are Welcome Day Party)

3/12 Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn (C3 B+Q’s BBQ)

3/13 Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Ground Control Touring)

3/14 Austin, TX @ Hotel San Jose (South By San Jose)

3/14 Austin, TX @ Las Perlas (Gorilla vs. Bear)

3/15 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlies (AdHoc)

3/16 Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Wknd #

4/10 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

4/24 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

4/26 London, UK @ Moth Club

4/28 Manchester, UK @ YES

4/29 Paris, FR @ Le Pop-Up du Label

5/01 Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

5/02 Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

5/03 Oslo, NO @ Jaeger

5/04 Stockholm, SE @ Sodra Bar

5/06 Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Jazz Cafe

5/07 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

5/10 Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival &

5/11 Columbus, OH @ Flyover Fest %

* w/ Miya Folick

# w/ The Beths, Bad Bad Hats

^ w/ Hand Habits, Tasha

& w/ Neko Case, Sudan Archives

% w/ Tin Armor, Free Cake For Every Creature

Happy To Be Here is out 5/3 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.