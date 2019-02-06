Barrie – “Clovers”

Throughout 2018, the Brooklyn-based band Barrie have put out a string of warm and inviting pop songs, including “Canyons,” “Tal Uno,” and “Michigan.” Today, they’re announcing their debut album, Happy To Be Here, which the group put together over the last year.

The Barrie Lindsay-led project is kicking things off with “Clovers,” which is grounded by a bed of wriggling synths and plinking keys. Lindsay’s airy vocals operate at a remove: “Clovers in my eyes, the way the light falls on the bus on the way home,” she sings. “Clovers in my eyes, trying to stay awake, trying to stay away.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Darjeeling”

02 “Dark Tropical”

03 “Clovers”

04 “Habits”

05 “Saturated”

06 “Chinatown”

07 “Teenager”

08 “Geology”

09 “Casino Run”

10 “Hutch”

TOUR DATES:

02/10 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

02/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

02/14 Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport *

02/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

02/16 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

02/18 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

02/19 Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

02/22 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

02/23 Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

02/24 Detroit, MI @ El Club *

02/25 Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College *

02/26 Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel *

02/27 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

02/28 Burlington, VT @ Club Metronome

03/01 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

03/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

03/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle *

03/05 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

03/06 Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

03/07 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt *

03/08 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

03/09 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

03/10-15 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Weekend #

04/24 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

04/26 London, UK @ Moth Club

04/28 Manchester, UK @ YES

04/29 Paris, FR @ Le Pop-Up du Label

05/02 Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

05/03 Oslo, NO @ Jaeger

05/04 Stockholm, SE @ Sodra Bar

05/06 Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Jazz Cafe

05/07 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/10 Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival ^

* w/ Miya Folick

# w/ Bad Bad Hats, The Beths

^ w/ Neko Case, Sudan Archives

Happy To Be Here is out 5/3 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.