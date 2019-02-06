Barrie – “Clovers”

Throughout 2018, the Brooklyn-based band Barrie have put out a string of warm and inviting pop songs, including “Canyons,” “Tal Uno,” and “Michigan.” Today, they’re announcing their debut album, Happy To Be Here, which the group put together over the last year.
The Barrie Lindsay-led project is kicking things off with “Clovers,” which is grounded by a bed of wriggling synths and plinking keys. Lindsay’s airy vocals operate at a remove: “Clovers in my eyes, the way the light falls on the bus on the way home,” she sings. “Clovers in my eyes, trying to stay awake, trying to stay away.”
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Darjeeling”
02 “Dark Tropical”
03 “Clovers”
04 “Habits”
05 “Saturated”
06 “Chinatown”
07 “Teenager”
08 “Geology”
09 “Casino Run”
10 “Hutch”
TOUR DATES:
02/10 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
02/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon
02/14 Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport *
02/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *
02/16 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *
02/18 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
02/19 Seattle, WA @ Barboza *
02/22 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *
02/23 Chicago, IL @ Schubas *
02/24 Detroit, MI @ El Club *
02/25 Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College *
02/26 Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel *
02/27 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *
02/28 Burlington, VT @ Club Metronome
03/01 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *
03/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *
03/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle *
03/05 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *
03/06 Raleigh, NC @ Kings *
03/07 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt *
03/08 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *
03/09 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *
03/10-15 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/16 Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Weekend #
04/24 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
04/26 London, UK @ Moth Club
04/28 Manchester, UK @ YES
04/29 Paris, FR @ Le Pop-Up du Label
05/02 Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
05/03 Oslo, NO @ Jaeger
05/04 Stockholm, SE @ Sodra Bar
05/06 Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Jazz Cafe
05/07 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
05/10 Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival ^
* w/ Miya Folick
# w/ Bad Bad Hats, The Beths
^ w/ Neko Case, Sudan Archives
Happy To Be Here is out 5/3 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.