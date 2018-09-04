Barrie – “Michigan”

Barrie kicked off the year by releasing their first-ever song, “Canyons,” and followed it up a few months later with “Tal Uno.” The dreamy NYC-based band are wrapping up an introductory trio of songs with the enchanting “Michigan.” The three songs will be packaged together on a 12″ vinyl, which comes out next month and also includes remixes from FattyDL, Shura, and Brother Michael.

“Michigan” is a wonderfully pretty smear, Barrie’s vocals sinking into the song’s plush drumming and soft guitars. “Dazed and confused/ Walking over just to talk to you/ I’ve got my hand on my heart, glassing over in the backyard,” she sings. “There’s nothing left to do but go crazy on you,” she continues, and she makes losing control sound so good.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Canyons”

02 “Tal Uno”

03 “Michigan”

04 “Canyons” (FattyDL & Shura Remix)

05 “Michigan” (Brother Michael Remix)

Their Singles 12″ will be out 10/12 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.