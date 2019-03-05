The Spook School Are Breaking Up

The Spook School have announced that they’re breaking up. The Scottish four-piece will embark on a final tour through the UK in the summer, wrapping up in Glasgow in September.

The band has been together since 2012. They’ve released three full-length albums in that time: 2013’s Dress Up, 2015’s Try To Be Hopeful, and 2018’s Could It Be Different? They wrote giddy, ramshackle indie-pop songs about identity and self-discovery and finding a supportive community to call your own.

“We started as friends and we are ending the exact same way,” they wrote in a statement. “We still love each other and in the future we will continue to work together on creative projects but real life has a habit of getting in the way and eating up time and energy.”

Read their full goodbye message below and check out their final tour dates here.