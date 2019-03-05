The Spook School Are Breaking Up

The Spook School have announced that they’re breaking up. The Scottish four-piece will embark on a final tour through the UK in the summer, wrapping up in Glasgow in September.
The band has been together since 2012. They’ve released three full-length albums in that time: 2013’s Dress Up, 2015’s Try To Be Hopeful, and 2018’s Could It Be Different? They wrote giddy, ramshackle indie-pop songs about identity and self-discovery and finding a supportive community to call your own.
“We started as friends and we are ending the exact same way,” they wrote in a statement. “We still love each other and in the future we will continue to work together on creative projects but real life has a habit of getting in the way and eating up time and energy.”
Read their full goodbye message below and check out their final tour dates here.
We have an announcement.
This year will mark the end of the project known as The Spook School. Whilst it is incredibly sad we really want to look back with joy on this journey. It’s easy to forget all the things we managed to achieve with close to zero knowledge of how the music industry works (we still don’t really understand a lot of it!).
We started as friends and we are ending the exact same way. We still love each other and in the future we will continue to work together on creative projects but real life has a habit of getting in the way and eating up time and energy. We just can’t devote ourselves to the band the way we want to anymore and we would rather go out with a fanfare than let The Spook School drift quietly away.
We have achieved so much more than we ever thought possible and we are so, so grateful for everything we got to experience. We have met so many people and seen so much of the world that would have remained hidden from us if it wasn’t for this band.
To mark our departure we plan to go out with an almighty bang. We will be embarking on a farewell tour of the UK in August and September culminating in our final show in Glasgow on September 7th. It would be lovely to see you, sing with you, and dance with you for a last time.
It has been 8 years, 3 albums, countless silly covers, hundreds of adventures, and one highly unofficial endorsement from Linda McCartney’s Vegetarian Sausages. We will never forget our time as The Spook School.
Finally, we want to say thank you to you. Thank you for your support, it truly has meant so much to us. We are full of self-doubt and constantly questioning ourselves and to have such positive people coming to our shows and listening to our music is infectious. We have written about incredibly personal things and that sense of community and of having a support network has been so beautiful. If our music has made even the smallest positive contribution to anybody then we can be exceptionally proud.
It has been a pleasure and a privilege to play for you.
Lots of love and always try to be hopeful,
AC, Adam, Nye and Niall