FACS – “Total History”

The Chicago noise-rock trio FACS are especially good at what they do. As demonstrated on two advance tracks from their upcoming sophomore album Lifelike, that involves layering waves of ominous sound atop tightly wound grooves until you feel trapped inside claustrophobic nightmare that’s also somehow liberating. We heard them conjure such a controlled ruckus on lead single “In Time” earlier this winter, and they’re back today with an even gnarlier exercise in tension-building. It’s called “Total History,” and it rules. Listen below.

Lifelike is out 3/29 on Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.