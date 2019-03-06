Fontaines D.C. – “Roy’s Tune” Video

Dublin rockers Fontaines D.C. have released another single from their upcoming LP, Dogrel. They were one of our Bands To Watch earlier this year, and are proving themselves worthy again with “Roy’s Tune.” Last month, we got a sneak peak at some of the new material FDC is working on when they shared the song and video for “Big,” the album’s opener.

“Roy’s Tune” feels like an ode to Mother Ireland, accurately accounting for the forces that both sustain and tire her people. “I like the way they treat me/ But I hate the way they use her,” lead singer Grian Chatten repeats throughout in a quasi-chorus like manner. The backing video itself feels more like a short film than a stereotypical music video. Touching on everything from domestic and rural family life to a boy’s night out in the city, it makes quite the political statement when paired with this specific song. The video was written and directed by Liam Papadachi. It stars Dafhyd Flynn, the lead actor in last year’s Best Film winner at the IFTA (Irish Film and Television Academy) awards, Michael Inside.

This track was written primarily by guitarist Conor Curley. Here he is with more on the meaning and inspiration behind it:

It’s sung to Ireland – from a mindset of frustration, depression, and a loss of innocence… A couple years back the EU awarded Ireland €14 billion in back taxes from Apple, but the government here refuses to do anything with the money out of fear Apple will move their headquarters. They care more about a giant corporation than the people of our country, and all we can do is sit there and take it. We wanted this to be a moment of reflection on the album. We included this song with the purpose of showing our intent as a band and as songwriters. We intend to explore whatever emotions or ideas we see, not just make ‘another post-punk album’.

Now, without further ado, check out the video for “Roy’s Tune” below.

Dogrel is out 4/12 on Partisan Records. You can pre-order the record here.