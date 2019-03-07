Patio – “New Reality”

Brooklyn DIY export Patio are back today with a new song from their upcoming LP called “New Reality.” The group just signed to Fire Talk Records, and are releasing debut LP Essentials next month. Last month, we debuted lead single “Boy Scout” from that upcoming record, which offered a glimpse into bluntness we see with “New Reality.”

Aside from the fuzz, “New Reality” is super reminiscent of the 2011 Wild Flag project from Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein and Ex Hex’s Mary Timony. They only released one LP, but between the killer yet purposefully discordant guitar work and hardline lyrical stances, there’s an undeniable fun in the causticity. Patio seem to have mastered this writing style that’s both groovy and sharp shooting. The pre-chorus riff is truly an earworm and proves just as cutting and intense as the lyrics. Literally. “Cut quick in a short lick/ I’m a dumb hick taking out my own tongue/ The earth’s thick and we won’t stick,” goes the last verse.

Listen to “New Reality” below.

Essentials is out 4/5 via Fire Talk Records. Pre-order it here.