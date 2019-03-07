Mary Lattimore & Mac McCaughan – “I”

In a few weeks, Mary Lattimore and Mac McCaughan are releasing a collaborative album, New Rain Duets. It’s the latest in a series of strong projects for Lattimore, who put out two albums last year — one, Hundreds Of Days, on her own, and another with Meg Baird — and another in a long line of curious discursions for the Superchunk leader.

We’ve heard one piece from New Rain Duets already, and today they’re sharing its opening movement “I,” which is 11 minutes of swirling harp and synths that feels like it’s gliding.

Listen below.

<a href="http://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/new-rain-duets" target="_blank">New Rain Duets by Mary Lattimore & Mac McCaughan</a>

New Rain Duets is out 3/22 via Three Lobed Recordings. Pre-order it here.