A classic Simpsons episode featuring Michael Jackson’s voice will be removed from circulation, executive producer, James L. Brooks, tells the Wall Street Journal. In the 1991 episode, “Stark Raving Dad,” Jackson voices Leon Kompowsky, a patient in a mental health hospital who thinks he’s a pop star. His character sings “Lisa, It’s Your Birthday” with Bart Simpson.

Brooks, along with Simpsons creators Matt Groening and Al Jean, made this decision after watching Leaving Neverland, the Michael Jackson HBO documentary that came out earlier this week. In the film, two men speak in great detail about Jackson molesting them over several years when they were children.

Last month, the Michael Jackson Estate sued HBO, charging that it “falsely claims Michael Jackson was abusing children.” Brooks maintains, “The documentary gave evidence of monstrous behavior.”

“This was a treasured episode. There are a lot of great memories we have wrapped up in that one, and this certainly doesn’t allow them to remain,” Brooks said.

Brooks’ decision follows companies behind 300 Canadian radio stations talking about dropping Michael Jackson from their music catalogue. Yesterday, a statue of Michael Jackson was removed from the National Football Museum in Manchester. On the other side, T.I. defended Jackson, accusing people of wanting to “destroy another strong black historical legend.”