Massive Attack Postpone North American Mezzanine XXI Shows

Late last year, Massive Attack announced that they would be embarking on a big tour to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their classic album Mezzanine. Cocteau Twins singer Liz Fraser and reggae legend Horace Andy are both joining them on tour to perform their collaborations, and documentary filmmaker Adam Curtis is working with them on the tour’s visuals.

The tour kicked off in Glasgow at the end of January, and Massive Attack have been playing dates throughout Europe and the UK since then. The North American leg of the tour was scheduled to begin in Montreal on Monday. But now, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.

“We regret to announce that the upcoming Mezzanine XXI shows in the USA and Canada have been postponed due to illness,” the band write in a statement posted to Facebook today. “The shows will be rescheduled for this fall, with a full announcement to be made on Thursday March 14th. All current tickets will be valid for the new dates. The band are deeply sorry for any inconvenience and are looking forward to bringing the show to the USA and Canada soon.”