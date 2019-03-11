The National may have just announced a new album but that won’t stop the band’s Bryce Dessner from announcing his own solo album. It’s true: The National boys never sleep!

Dessner’s album, which is called El Chan, is of the classical composition variety, and it includes three pieces that he has composed. The three pieces, which are called “Concerto For Two Pianos,” “Haven,” and “El Chan,” are performed by sister pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque. Dessner also plays on the album.

The album’s title track, “El Chan,” is dedicated to director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu and his wife Maria Eladia Hagerman. Dessner worked with Iñárritu on the score for The Revenant.

Check out some excerpts from the album below.

El Chan is out 4/5 via Deutsch Grammophon.