The National have announced a new album called I Am Easy To Find, the follow-up to 2017’s Sleep Well Beast. Today, they’re sharing its first single and first track, “You Had Your Soul With You.”

The album is one component of a collaboration with film director Mike Mills, who reached out to the band to see if they wanted to work together a couple of years ago, fresh off his last movie 20th Century Women. Mills directed a 24-minute short film staring Alicia Vikander called I Am Easy To Find, while the National’s album of the same name clocks in at 68 minutes. They maintain that both works, while inspired by the other, are distinct on their own. In a press release, Mills described them as “playfully hostile siblings that love to steal from each other.”

The album’s lead single features vocals from Davie Bowie bandmate Gail Ann Dorsey, and the rest of the album has guest spots from Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, Mina Tindle, Kate Stables, and the Brooklyn Youth Choir.

Matt Berninger had this to say of the collaborations: “Yes, there are a lot of women singing on this, but it wasn’t because, ‘Oh, let’s have more women’s voices.’ It was more, ‘Let’s have more of a fabric of people’s identities.’ It would have been better to have had other male singers, but my ego wouldn’t let that happen.”

Listen to “You Had Your Soul With You” and check out a trailer for the film below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You Had Your Soul With You”

02 “Quiet Light”

03 “Roman Holiday”

04 “Oblivions”

05 “The Pull Of You”

06 “Hey Rosey”

07 “I Am Easy To Find”

08 “Her Father In The Pool”

09 “Where Is Her Head”

10 “Not In Kansas”

11 “So Far So Fast”

12 “Dust Swirls In Strange Light”

13 “Hairpin Turns”

14 “Rylan”

15 “Underwater”

16 “Light Years”

I Am Easy To Find is out 5/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.