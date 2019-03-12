Bill Callahan Announces US Tour

Bill Callahan, the beloved American songwriting institution and former Smog guy, is not a road dog. In recent years, he hasn’t played a whole ton of live shows, and he’s mostly only done it when the spirit has moved him. But Callahan has just announced that he’ll spend about five weeks of his summer on a proper, full-scale US tour, albeit one that skips a whole lot of major regions. (Sorry, Canada and Mexico. No dates for you.)

Callahan hasn’t released any albums since 2013’s much-loved Dream River and its 2014 “dub” version Have Fun With God. In a lot of cases, this might lead us to assume that, with the tour announcement, Callahan must have another album ready to go. And maybe he does! But Callahan doesn’t generally follow those accepted music-business guidelines, and it would be a mistake to expect new music just because this tour is happening. Instead, consider the tour its own reward. Dates are below.

TOUR DATES:

6/13 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

6/14-15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

6/17 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

6/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

6/19 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

6/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

6/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

7/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Lawrence Public Library

7/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

7/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

7/08 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

7/10 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

7/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

7/12 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

7/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

7/14 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

7/16 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

7/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

7/18 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s