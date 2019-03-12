Free Cake For Every Creature Call It Quits

Free Cake For Every Creature are calling it quits. Katie Bennett announced the project’s conclusion in a Facebook post, saying that “it just feels right to end now, on a high note.” They’ll play two last shows, one in New York and one in Philly, at the end of May.
Bennett started putting out songs as Free Cake towards the beginning of the decade, and the project followed her around from upstate New York to Philadelphia, where she’s based now. They amassed a really magical collection of music, spread out over memorable tapes, like 2013’s young professional and 2015’s moving songs, and three proper full-length albums: 2014’s “pretty good”, 2016’s Talking Quietly Of Anything With You, and last year’s The Bluest Star. Their songs were hushed and intimate, but built around an ethos of inclusion and community.
In her goodbye note, Bennett says she’ll continue working on music. “I’m eager to move on to other projects, but playing with free cake was the best way I could have spent half my 20’s,” she writes. Here’s her full note:
Dear friends, I’ve decided to end “free cake for every creature,” in goodwill & and gratitude for everything the project has given me. Both my pride in “The Bluest Star” & our recent European tour have beyond exceeded any hope or expectations I had for the band & it just feels right to end now, on a high note. I hope you’ll join us for our final two shows in NY & Philly (more info below). If you’re in the midwest, we’re also playing The Flyover Fest May 11 in Columbus. I’m eager to move on to other projects, but playing with free cake was the best way I could have spent half my 20’s. I’ve learned so much about how I want to be as an artist and person, gotten to see a lot of our country and the world, and found my community among the smartest and weirdest creatures in the universe. Thank you so much for being part of it
You can keep updated with me over on instagram (@katiepbennett) for now. I’m slowly working on more music & longform writing projects. From Diane di Prima: “Looking at the sky, I know I will be a poet, and knowing that know what I will lose. Have only the dimmest sense of what I will gain. What I step into now. What might be mine. Embrace this new thing, my will.”
katie