Free Cake For Every Creature Call It Quits

Free Cake For Every Creature are calling it quits. Katie Bennett announced the project’s conclusion in a Facebook post, saying that “it just feels right to end now, on a high note.” They’ll play two last shows, one in New York and one in Philly, at the end of May.

Bennett started putting out songs as Free Cake towards the beginning of the decade, and the project followed her around from upstate New York to Philadelphia, where she’s based now. They amassed a really magical collection of music, spread out over memorable tapes, like 2013’s young professional and 2015’s moving songs, and three proper full-length albums: 2014’s “pretty good”, 2016’s Talking Quietly Of Anything With You, and last year’s The Bluest Star. Their songs were hushed and intimate, but built around an ethos of inclusion and community.

In her goodbye note, Bennett says she’ll continue working on music. “I’m eager to move on to other projects, but playing with free cake was the best way I could have spent half my 20’s,” she writes. Here’s her full note: