Back in 1989, Michael Jackson made headlines for shopping at Zales jewelers in a disguise. Security thought he looked suspicious, as if he was going to rob the store. Jackson was questioned as a possible burglar before his identity was revealed. Reports at the time did not focus on his shopping companion.

Now TMZ has shared the surveillance footage, which shows Jackson — wearing a fake mustache, phony teeth, and a wig — with a young James Safechuck. Safechuck is one of the two men in the recent HBO documentary Leaving Neverland who allege that Jackson sexually assaulted them throughout their childhoods. One disturbing segment of the film involves Safechuck recalling how Jackson bought him several fancy rings, one of which was an “engagement ring.” The surveillance footage corroborates Safechuck’s account of how Jackson took him jewelry shopping.

Here’s what New York Times’ Wesley Moris wrote about that moment from Leaving Neverland: