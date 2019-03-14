The Philadelphia-based metal adventurers Baroness have returned. Baroness recently embarked on a massive co-headlining tour with fellow boundary-pushing rockers Deafheaven, and they’ve just announced the details of their latest album Gold & Grey, which is set to arrive in a few months. It’s the band’s first LP with new guitarist Gina Gleason, and the band recorded it in upstate New York with famed Flaming Lips prog-fuzz producer Dave Fridmann. (Fridmann also produced the last Baroness album, 2015’s Purple.)

At their Houston tour opener over the weekend, Baroness debuted a new song called “Borderlines.” (It has nothing to do with Madonna.) Today, we get to hear the studio version. It’s a massive, soaring six-minute riff-beast full of weird textures and howling-into-infinity vocals. There’s also a no-frills video, which shows the faces of Baroness members floating against a black void, with a psychedelic skull behind them.

Of the new album, frontman John Baizley says:

Our goal is, was, and will always be to write increasingly superior, more honest and compelling songs, and to develop a more unique and challenging sound. I’m sure we have just finished our best, most adventurous album to date. We dug incredibly deep, challenged ourselves and recorded a record I’m positive we could never again replicate. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know Sebastian, Nick and Gina as both my bandmates and my friends. They have pushed me to become a better songwriter, musician and vocalist. We’re all extremely excited for this release, which includes quite a few “firsts” for the band, and we’re thrilled to be back on tour to play these psychotic songs for our fans. Expect some surprises.

Below, check out the “Borderlines” video and the Gold & Grey tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Front Toward Enemy”

02 “I’m Already Gone”

03 “Seasons”

04 “Sevens”

05 “Tourniquet”

06 “Anchor’s Lament”

07 “Throw Me An Anchor”

08 “I’d Do Anything”

09 “Blankets Of Ash”

10 “Emmett-Radiating Light”

11 “Cold Blooded Angels”

12 “Crooked Mile”

13 “Broken Halo”

14 “Can Oscura”

15 “Borderlines”

16 “Assault On East Falls”

17 “Pale Sun”

Gold & Grey is out 6/14 on Abraxan Hymns; pre-order it here.