Massive Attack Announce Rescheduled Mezzanine XXI Tour Dates

Massive Attack were set to kick off the North American leg of their tour earlier this week, but they postponed the dates at the last minute, citing an illness. The tour, which is a celebration of the 21st anniversary of their album Mezzanine, has already hit Europe over the last couple months.

Today, the group has announced that the rescheduled North American dates will take place this fall, kicking off in San Diego at the beginning of September and wrapping up in New York at month’s end. (Their appearance at Toluca, Mexico’s Ceremonia festival in April appears unaffected.) Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will still be honored, and there are more tickets on sale for select dates here.

Check out the dates below.

04/06 Toluca, Mexico @ Ceremonia 2019

09/01 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

09/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/07 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/10 Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/11 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

09/12 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

09/14 Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

09/17 Toronto, Ontario @ Sony Centre

09/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

09/21 Boston, MA @ Boch Center

09/24 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/26 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/27 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall