Massive Attack Announce Rescheduled Mezzanine XXI Tour Dates

Massive Attack were set to kick off the North American leg of their tour earlier this week, but they postponed the dates at the last minute, citing an illness. The tour, which is a celebration of the 21st anniversary of their album Mezzanine, has already hit Europe over the last couple months.
Today, the group has announced that the rescheduled North American dates will take place this fall, kicking off in San Diego at the beginning of September and wrapping up in New York at month’s end. (Their appearance at Toluca, Mexico’s Ceremonia festival in April appears unaffected.) Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will still be honored, and there are more tickets on sale for select dates here.
Check out the dates below.
04/06 Toluca, Mexico @ Ceremonia 2019
09/01 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
09/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/07 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/10 Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/11 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
09/12 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
09/14 Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
09/17 Toronto, Ontario @ Sony Centre
09/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
09/21 Boston, MA @ Boch Center
09/24 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/26 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/27 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall