Anderson .Paak released his latest LP, Oxnard, last November. A few weeks ago, he announced his forthcoming album, Ventura. He shared its star-studded tracklist yesterday, and now, we hear its lead single. “King James” is a jazzy track about uniting and standing up against injustice.

He sings over a jazzy beat, “If they build a wall / Let’s jump the fence / I’m over it.” Ventura will feature artists like André 3000, Smokey Robinson, Brandy, and the late Nate Dogg, among others. Listen to “King James” and check out the tracklist below.

3 years between Malibu and Oxnard… you know I couldn’t do that to y’all again 😎 PREORDER AND SINGLE MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. #VENTURA + “King James” 4.12 💥 pic.twitter.com/2VRcNdQKE9 — CHEEKY ANDY (@AndersonPaak) March 14, 2019

TRACKLIST:

01. “Come Home” (feat. André 3000)

02. “Make It Better” (feat. Smokey Robinson)

03. “Reachin’ 2 Much” (feat. Lalah Hathaway)

04. “Winners Circle”

05. “Good Heels” (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)

06. “Yada Yada”

07. “King James”

08. “Chosen One” (feat. Sonyae Elise)

09. “Jet Black” (feat. Brandy)

10. “Twilight”

11. “What Can We Do?” (feat. Nate Dogg)

Ventura is out 4/12.