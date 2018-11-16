Stream Anderson .Paak’s New Album Oxnard

Anderson. Paak’s new album Oxnard is out now. Mixed and produced by Dr. Dre, it’s the third in his beach town trilogy, following 2014’s Venice and his killer pop-off Malibu, which landed him on our 50 Best Albums Of 2016 list.

Since then, the Cali croon-rapper has become an unstoppable force of infectious, silky funk and soul. This year alone, he lent his helium rasp to the Black Panther soundtrack, had the liquidy “‘Til It’s Over” premiere in a very entertaining Spike Jonze-directed Apple HomePod ad, and released the standalone standout “Bubblin.”

The Oxnard rollout properly kicked off last month with the Kendrick Lamar-featuring “Tints” and its video, and it continued with last week’s punchy “WHO R U?” Can .Paak maintain his James Brown-like energy throughout the rest of the album? Stream it below and find out.

Oxnard is out now on Aftermath.