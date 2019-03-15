SG Lewis & Clairo – “Throwaway”

Over the last few years, British producer SG Lewis has cranked out a wide range of tracks with pop singers somewhere below the mainstream. When I’ve checked in on his work with acts like Dornik and Col3trane, I’ve always been impressed with his sleek and artful take on electronic R&B. Today he has impressed me again.

Last year Lewis teamed with Clairo, the lo-fi singer-songwriter and Frankie Cosmos disciple, on a casually excellent disco-funk track called “Better.” Today they’re back with another collaboration called “Throwaway” that very much belies its title. This one is more of a dreamy electro-pop lullaby, like a more computerized version of Wet. It’s about wanting to be valued by your romantic partner: “I don’t want to be something you can throw away.”

“Throwaway” is the latest single off Dawn, the final installment Lewis’ three-part concept album Dusk, Dark, Dawn. Check it out below along with “Better,” the previous Lewis x Clairo collab.

Dawn is out this year on Casablanca/Republic. Lewis is playing Coachella next month, and he’ll open for Jaden Smith on 4/16 at Shrine Expo Hall in LA.