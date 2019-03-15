Teyana Taylor – “Issues/Hold On” Video (Feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Tyler The Creator)

Last year, Teyana Taylor released her new album, K.T.S.E. — which we named one of the best albums of 2018 — and she’s kept busy since directing a string of her own music videos. In December, she shared one for “Gonna Love Me” and in January she put out a “WTP” video that highlighted Mykki Blanco and numerous dance hall stars.

Today she’s returned with another new video, this time for K.T.S.E. track “Issues/Hold On.” She’s really leaning into the whole director thing — on this one, she dubs herself Teyana “Spike Lee” Taylor — and she has vivid enough visuals to match. This one’s a lush-looking tale of jealousy, and it features guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Tyler The Creator, and models Kristen Crawley and Lori Harvey.

Watch below

K.T.S.E. is out now.